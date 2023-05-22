Four reasons why fundamental changes are coming to Bayern

Berlin, May 22 A sense of optimism appears to offer some solace to Thomas Tuchel as dark clouds gather over Bayern Munich. "Next season we will do better," the 49-year-old coach asserted, hinting at a glimmer of hope amid the turmoil currently gripping the club.

Tuchel casts himself as a soothsayer, forecasting sunnier days ahead while the Bavar currently weather a relentless storm, with no immediate reprieve in sight. Painting a hopeful picture seems to be his chosen method to avoid confronting the sensitive decisions that 2023 will inevitably demand, reports Xinhua.

Leadership Issues

Amid speculation over the futures of club leaders like Chairman Oliver Kahn and Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic, the disheartening defeat to Leipzig underscored the team's apparent leadership deficit. The squad's unraveling on home turf after just 30 minutes was not the first instance of Bayern squandering a seemingly secure game this season.

Tuchel delicately broached the issue of fitness plaguing the star-studded side. Bayern suffered second-half losses in six of 11 games under his management. Splitting each match into halves, Bayern would have secured 81 points after the first 45 minutes but fell back to 47 after full-time.

Defensive woes

Tuchel attributed it to a lack of determination in initiating defensive actions up front and in midfield. Despite the efforts of forwards like Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala, the Bavar have consistently failed to secure their defensive lines in several matches.

This significant weakness, especially when faced with swift counterattacks, has accompanied the team since the season's onset and was instrumental in their disappointing exits from the UEFA Champions League and the German Cup.

While Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt may be defenders of international renown, there appears to be a lack of cohesion in Bayern's backline as neither player has stepped up to take command.

Uncertain future

Emulating the legendary leadership of figures such as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness poses one of football's most daunting tasks. Despite the weight of these expectations, Kahn and Salihamidzic have struggled to forge a cohesive team, and several transfers have proven to be missteps.

"The defeat to Leipzig mirrors our problems this season. We fell apart just like in several other games," midfielder Joshua Kimmich lamented. Key players like Musiala, Coman, Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mane, and Leon Goretzka have struggled with inconsistency.

The tumultuous transition from Julian Nagelsmann to Tuchel has only compounded these problems. Salihamidzic's assertion that the leadership is concerned about jeopardizing this season and next seems a poor excuse. It's reasonable to speculate that Bayern's board will seek to restructure its leadership due to persistent internal discord by the end of May.

Striker Void

The failure to replace a scoring powerhouse like Robert Lewandowski perhaps poses the biggest challenge. None of the current strikers have managed to fill the void, necessitating a shift in the team's overall tactical approach.

