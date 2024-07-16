Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager following Euro 2024 final loss

London [UK], July 16 : Gareth Southgate stepped down on Tuesday as the manager of the England football team following their loss to Spain in the final of the 2024 UEFA Euro competition.

Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal helped Spain win EURO 2024 on Sunday after beating England 2-1 in the final match of the tournament at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Oyarzabal's late goal gave La Roja a 2-1 win over England as they crowned the European Champions for a record-breaking fourth time. Spain stayed unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the tournament and got hold of the prestigious trophy.

Meanwhile, for the Three Lions, it was a similar feeling after losing two Euro finals, and their wait to end their trophy drought goes on.

Following the loss on Tuesday, England Football shared a message from Southgate on their official website, which read, "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it is time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

Southgate went on to recall joining the Football Association (FA), the governing body of association football, in 2011 with a determination to improve English football. He also thanked the assistant coach, Steve Holland, calling him one of the most talented coaches of his generation.

"In that time, including eight years as England men's manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks. I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense," said Southgate.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways," he added,

Southgate said that the squad that featured in Euro 2024 in Germany is full of exciting talent and can win a trophy for the country.

"I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George's Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change," he added.

Southgate thanked the backroom staff which provided players and him with their "unstinting support" over last years.

"Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them - the brilliant 'team behind the team'," he added.

Southgate also hailed the fans of the national team, saying that their support means the world to him.

"I am an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England - for everything," he added.

Southgate had stepped down from U21s and took charge of the senior national side following the abrupt exit of Sam Allardyce in 2016 and went on to guide England to the semifinals of 2018 FIFA World Cup, the final of Euro 2020, the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the final of Euro 2024, as per Sky Sports.

England achieved the unfortunate feat of becoming the first team in history to lose two successive Euro championship finals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor