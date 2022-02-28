German club Schalke end partnership with Gazprom amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

FC Schalke 04 managing board and supervisory board have come to the agreement to end the club's partnership with Russia's Gazprom prematurely, the Bundesliga 2 club announced on Monday.

The club are currently in discussions with representatives of the current sponsor and further information will be released at a later date.

"This decision does not affect the club's financial capabilities. The club's leadership are confident to be able to announce a new partner in the near future," Schalke in a statement said.

It was revealed last week, as political tension in Eastern Europe reached boiling point, that the Gelsenkirchen-based side would be removing Gazprom logos from their shirts.

Matters have now been taken a step further, with all links to the multinational energy corporation now being cut amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

After removing title sponsors from their jerseys, a side relegated out of the Bundesliga last season have taken to donning 'Schalke 04' across their chests - with new designs sported in a 1-1 draw with Karlsruher on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

