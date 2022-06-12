Germany, Hungary level in UEFA Nations League

Budapest, June 12 Hungary and Germany levelled 1-1 in the UEFA Nations League Group A3 third round at the Puskas Arena here in front of 67,000 football fans.

The Hungarian team took the lead on Saturday night with a quick goal from defender Zsolt Nagy in the sixth minute, but it only took the Germans three minutes to answer thanks to a strike from midfielder Jonas Hofmann.

The early set score remained unchanged as Hungary, who secured a surprise win against England one week ago, were not awed by the Mannschaft and kept attacking, but the Germans always hit back.

With Saturday's encounter, Germany extended their unbeaten streak to 12 matches led by Hansi Flick since last year's European Championships, though the latest four having resulted in draws.

Hungarian fans, however, were celebrating a draw with strong opponents as their team, coached by Italian coach Marco Rossi, kept the second position in the group before meeting England for a rematch in Wolverhampton next Tuesday.

