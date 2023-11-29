Germany wins penalty shootout over Argentina for U17 World Cup final
Jakarta, Nov 29 Germany cruised into the U-17 World Cup final after beating Argentina 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout in the semifinal held in the Indonesian province of Central Java.
The game, held at the Manahan Stadium, ended 3-3 after 90 minutes with Argentinian striker Agustin Ruberto scoring a hat-trick, while the German striker Paris Brunner scored two goals and his teammate Max Moerstedt made an additional goal, reports Xinhua.
It was a disappointing exit for Argentina as it dominated possession with a total of 18 shots at goal against Germany's 15 shots.
In Saturday's final, Germany will play France, which secured a hard-fought victory against Mali, winning 2-1 in a match held at the same stadium.
Argentina is set to play against Mali on Friday in a bid to finish third.
