Germany wins penalty shootout over Argentina for U17 World Cup final

Jakarta, Nov 29 Germany cruised into the U-17 World Cup final after beating Argentina 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout in the semifinal held in the Indonesian province of Central Java.

The game, held at the Manahan Stadium, ended 3-3 after 90 minutes with Argentinian striker Agustin Ruberto scoring a hat-trick, while the German striker Paris Brunner scored two goals and his teammate Max Moerstedt made an additional goal, reports Xinhua.

It was a disappointing exit for Argentina as it dominated possession with a total of 18 shots at goal against Germany's 15 shots.

In Saturday's final, Germany will play France, which secured a hard-fought victory against Mali, winning 2-1 in a match held at the same stadium.

Argentina is set to play against Mali on Friday in a bid to finish third.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor