Good news for Real Madrid as Nacho ban reduced to allow him to play 'Clasico'

Madrid, Oct 17 Real Madrid have received a boost when the Appeals Committee of the Spanish Football Federation reduced the three-game ban handed to central defender Nacho Fernandez to two matches.

The decision means that although Nacho will miss this weekend's match away to Sevilla, he will be available for the first 'Clasico' of the season away to FC Barcelona, Xinhua reports.

It is good news for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is without Eder Militao all season after a knee injury, while David Alaba is still struggling for fitness with a groin problem that sidelined him prior to the international break.

