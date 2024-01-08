Guardiola compares De Bruyne & Foden with Barcelona duo Xavi-Iniesta

Manchester, Jan 8 Pep Guardiola draws parallels between Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, likening their dynamic partnership to Barcelona duo of Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta as the Manchester City boss expresses his joy at the return of De Bruyne from an injury.

De Bruyne made his long-awaited return against Huddersfield Town in FA Cup match on Sunday almost five months after tearing his hamstring on the opening day of the season.

The in-form Phil Foden scored two excellent goals in another fine display with Julian Alvarez and Oscar Bobb also on target. But the loudest cheer of the day was reserved for the returning De Bruyne who took only 17 minutes to claim his first assist of the season.

Guardiola believes De Bruyne and Foden can thrive together in midfield after shining in Manchester City's 5-0 win over Huddersfield.

“Always I am a big fan first of the talent, so why can’t their talent be joined together? Guardiola was quoted by Man City website. "When I was in Barcelona people used to say, ‘no, Xavi and Iniesta - these guys cannot play together’ and I said, why not? Why not? They are good, they are intelligent and smart and normally we associate that talent with they cannot defend - this is not true."

Guardiola further said he couldn’t be happier to have De Bruyne back though added his return will be carefully managed.

"I am incredibly happy to have him back because Kevin helps you to win games. Kevin, Haaland, Phil… these guys win games - that’s why they’re so important for us. I’m pretty sure that in the last game Kevin felt how the people love him and how our people are in love with him, and that mutual respect will be forever," Guardiola said.

The City boss also said he will not put pressure on De Bruyne and that not too much expectation should be placed on his shoulders as he continues his comeback.

"Kevin will help us with his talent and can help us in the things we are getting better at - he can handle the pressure, we know that, but I don’t want to put pressure on Kevin’s shoulders because it’s not fair on him.

"He has a special quality that is difficult to find, and we have known each other a long time - we have players like Erling, Phil, Bobb, Doku and Matheus who love to run in behind and have players find them with passes and Kevin is exceptional at this.

"That’s why first we are pleased he is back after three or four months out with injury and is fresh in his mind and played really good minutes as he showed with the quality of the assist for the fifth goal, so yeah, it’s really good to have him back," said the 52-year-old coach.

