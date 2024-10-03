Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics secure Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run with 0-0 draw against Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3 : Bengaluru FC secured a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture on Wednesday. Bengaluru's goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, delivered an exceptional performance, denying multiple scoring opportunities for the hosts and maintaining his team's unbeaten start to the season.

Sandhu completed 24 of his 39 attempted passes, made four saves, and two clearances to help secure a point for the visitors.

With this result, Bengaluru FC remains at the top of the standings with 10 points from four matches. Meanwhile, the Islanders are placed 11th, having earned just two points from two draws and a loss in their three games so far.

Mumbai City FC began the match with intent, pushing forward and outnumbering Bengaluru inside their penalty area. Hmingthanmawia Ralte's curling cross from the right flank was met by the towering Nikolaos Karelis in the box. However, Karelis' header was well anticipated and stopped by Sandhu in the 13th minute.

Mumbai City continued to press, creating a few more dangerous chances. In the 25th minute, Yoell van Nieff's cross from a set-piece was headed by Tiri towards goal from the far post. However, Sandhu swiftly closed the gap between him and the central defender, getting a hand to the header to keep Petr Kratky's side at bay.

Bengaluru FC responded with a solid effort from Edgar Mendez, who latched onto a lateral pass from former Mumbai City FC midfielder Alberto Noguera in the 32nd minute, directing it on target. A vigilant Phurba Lachenpa displayed quick reflexes to deny the Islanders from conceding. Midfielder Jeremy Manzorro also posed a threat as half-time approached, displaying skillful footwork before launching a powerful shot. Though Brandon Fernandes' delivery was precise, Manzorro's effort narrowly missed the post.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Naorem Roshan Singh's cross found Mendez, but the striker headed the ball off target. The final half-hour of the match was more evenly contested, with both teams eventually settling for a point each after five minutes of added time. The late substitutions of Sivasakthi Narayanan and Bipin Singh did not yield the desired result for either side, though the former made a hopeful attempt from a difficult angle in the 94th minute.

Bengaluru FC will next face Punjab FC on October 18, while Mumbai City FC will return to action against FC Goa the following day.

