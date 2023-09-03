Haaland scores hat trick as Man City maintain 100 percent start in Premier League

London, Sep 3 Manchester City remain top of the Premier League with four wins from four games after beating Fulham, while Tottenham moved into second after an impressive win away to Burnley.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for City half hour into the game before Tim Ream equalized for Fulham two minutes later on Saturday night.

Nathan Ake's header made it 2-1 on the stroke of halftime with Fulham asking for a positional offside, which the VAR didn't give and another hat-trick from Erling Haaland - the first a trademark finish when through on goal, the second a powerfully hit penalty and the third a crisp finish inside the box - sealed the win, Xinhua reports.

Lyle Foster gave Burnley a fourth minute lead at home to Tottenham, but they were then blown away by another impressive display from Ange Postecoglou's side.

Son Heung-min netted a hat-trick, with Cristian Romero and James Maddison also scoring before Josh Brownhill netted a late consolation for the home side.

Brighton's teenage striker, Evan Ferguson scored a hat-trick, with goals in the 27th, 65th and 70th minute as his side beat Newcastle United 3-1.

Callum Wilson netted a late consolation for Newcastle, who have lost three of their first four games of the season.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly may have spent over a billion pounds since taking over a year and a half ago, but coach Mauricio Pochettino clearly needs time to form them into a team as their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest shows.

Anthony Elanga's 48th minute goal was enough to give Forest the points and although Chelsea had over 20 efforts on goal, they only managed two on target all game.

Bryam Mbeumo scored a 93rd minute goal to save a point for Brentford and deny Bournemouth their first win of the season.

Mathias Jenson opened the scoring for Brentford in the seventh minute, but Bournemouth looked on track for three points after Dominic Solanke equalized in the 30th minute and David Brooks put them ahead with just 13 minutes to play.

Sheffield United and Everton remain winless after a 2-2 draw, with Everton keeper, Jordan Pickford making an incredible double save in the last minute of injury time to save a point for his side.

Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for Everton, before new signing Cameron Archer made a big impact for Sheffield, scoring the equalizer and then helping put them ahead in first half injury time when his shot rebounded off the post, bounced off Pickford and ended up in the net.

Arnaut Danjuma netted a far-post finish in the 55th minute to make it 2-2, before Pickford's brilliant late intervention.

West Ham continued their momentum on Friday night, while spoiling Luton's home debut in the Premier League.

Lucas Paqueta's cross picked out Jarrod Bowen, who powered in a header in the 37th minute and Kurt Zouma looked to have sealed the win, when he nodded James Ward-Prowse's corner home with five minutes left to play.

Mads Andersen's injury time header added some late drama, but West Ham went into the break with 10 points from 12, while Luton have three defeats from three games on their return to the elite.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor