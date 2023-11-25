Harry Kane continues to make history with Bayern as league leaders thump Koln

Cologne [Germany], November 25 : England forward Harry Kane continues to thrive for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and claimed yet another record after scoring the winning goal against Koln on Friday.

The experienced striker tapped the ball into the back of the net from a close range in the 20th minute of the game. Kane who holds the record of the most expensive transfer in the history of the Bundesliga has now scored a league-record 18 goals in the opening 12 games.

He also became the first English player to score 18 goals in a single season in the Bundesliga by surpassing the previous best tally of 17 set by Jadon Sancho and Kevin Keegan.

Bayern Munich exercised dominance from the first minute of the game. It was Kane who reaped the benefits of the constant pressure from the visitors. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's rebounded shot fell in the path of Kane who didn't make any mistake to find the net from a close range.

In the second half, Bayern put their foot off the paddle but continued to dictate the flow of the game. Kingsley Coman had the opportunity to double the lead in the 79th minute of the game but ended up hitting the crossbar.

After the game, Kane talked about his time in Germany and said as quoted from Sky Sports, "I'm feeling good. I feel at home here. Everyone's welcomed me really well from the players, the staff, the club, the fans and I just want to repay them every time I step out onto the pitch."

"We've got fantastic players around me who are creating chances for me, so I've just got to make sure I'm in the right place at the right time. I feel good going into every game. I know I'm going to get chances going into the game and that was a nice one that fell to my feet there - one of the easier ones I'll probably score in my career," Kane added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor