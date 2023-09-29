Head coach Igor Stimac announces list of 26 probables for Merdeka Cup 2023
By ANI | Published: September 29, 2023 10:17 PM2023-09-29T22:17:07+5:302023-09-29T22:20:08+5:30
New Delhi [India], September 29 : India's football team head coach Igor Stimac on Friday announced a list of ...
New Delhi [India], September 29 : India's football team head coach Igor Stimac on Friday announced a list of 26 probables for the Merdeka Cup 2023, which is set to be played in Malaysia from October 13 to 17.
The Merdeka Cup 2023 will be a four-team tournament with hosts Malaysia, Palestine and Tajikistan being the other teams.
The tournament will be played on a knockout basis, India will take on hosts Malaysia in the second semi-final on October 13. Palestine and Tajikistan will go head to head in the first semi-final earlier on the same day.
The final and the third-placed match will take place on October 18, the latter fixture will be played between the two losing semi-finalists.
The final list of 23 players, who will travel to Malaysia, will be announced in the second week of October.
The 26-member probable list:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith and Dheeraj Singh.
Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra and Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Udanta Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Liston Colaco and Nandhakumar Sekar.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri and Manvir Singh.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app