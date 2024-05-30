Head coach Kieran McKenna extends stay with Ipswich Town after signing four-year contract

Ipswich [UK], May 30 : Ipswich Town on Thursday announced that Kieran McKenna has signed a four-year contract extension which will keep him with the club until the summer of 2028.

With McKenna at the helm, Ipswich have earned back-to-back promotions and took them to the Premier League football for the first time in 22 years.

According to recent reports, Manchester United had opened talks with McKenna over a possible role as the head coach of the club. But his recent contract extension has brushed away the possibility of a role with the Red Devils.

Speaking after signing his new deal, Kieran said as quoted from a statement by the club, "I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the Club. We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons, and I'm excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic Club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years."

"Preparation and planning for the challenge ahead have been ongoing since we won promotion at the beginning of May, with plenty of work still to do before the start of the new season at what is such an exciting time for everyone at the Club. I am so happy to have committed my future to taking the next step with Ipswich Town and excited for what's ahead as we continue this journey together," he concluded.

Ipswich Town CEO, Mark Ashton expressed his delight after McKenna committed to the club's future and said, "We are delighted Kieran has further committed his future to the Club."

"Success brings its own challenges and there has been considerable speculation in recent weeks, but Kieran and I have continued to communicate throughout, often several times a day, as we plan for the Club's first Premier League season in a generation. For Kieran to have signed a new contract is a significant boost, heading into such an important campaign, as we continue the hard work in preparation for the coming season," he added.

Along with Ipswich, Leicester City and Southampton were also promoted to the Premier League for the upcoming season.

