Head coach Owen Coyle leaves Chennaiyin FC

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Thursday announced that they have mutually parted ways with head coach Owen Coyle.

Coyle leaves the club after a two-season tenure, having joined the club in 2023.

Owen Coyle first took charge of Chennaiyin FC in the 2019-20 season, when he orchestrated a remarkable turnaround by lifting the club from the bottom half of the table to a dramatic run into the ISL final. Upon his return in 2023, Coyle once again made an immediate impact, guiding the team to the playoffs for the first time in four years. They finished sixth in the league but lost to FC Goa in the playoffs.

However, the 2024-25 season proved to be a setback for Chennaiyin FC, who finished 11th in the standings. While they matched their points tally of 27 from the previous season and marginally improved their goal count by scoring 34 goals, having scored 26 the season before, it wasn't enough to revive their fortunes.

Beyond results, Coyle's influence was also felt in the development of young talent. He played a key role in grooming players who would go on to represent the national team, most notably Irfan Yadwad. Midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte, signed in 2024-25, also caught the eye under his watch.

With a Shield already to his name from his time with Jamshedpur FC, Coyle remains one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the league.

