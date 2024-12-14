Head coach Ruben Amorim says he had "no doubts" about joining Manchester United ahead of derby clash

Manchester [UK], December 14 : Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim affirmed that he had no doubts about taking over at Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming Manchester derby in the Premier League, reported Sky Sports.

Before signing a contract with Manchester United, Amorim was rumoured to be linked with the Red Devils' bitter rival Manchester City. Amorim was considered to be a potential candidate to replace current head coach Pep Guardiola.

Since then, Guardiola committed his future to Manchester City, and recently, Amorim underlined that he was only focused on becoming United's new head coach.

"We never had [a conversation]. This was my only option. When Manchester United talked to me, I had no doubts because I already had something in my mind that could be a possibility. With Manchester City or Hugo Viana, there was nothing about that," Amorim said as quoted from Sky Sports.

Amorim has had a dwindling start with Manchester United, but the comeback victory against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday has been a welcome sight.

Before facing their wounded rival Manchester City, Amorim is used to facing pressure that comes before a derby game. Amorim is relishing as he steps into his first in England on Sunday.

"I don't really focus on the details - I just want to improve the team. I can't live it like a normal derby like it should be, where there are two great teams fighting for the title. It's not like that at the moment, so it is just one more game against a very good opponent," he said.

"Both teams are struggling at this moment, and I hope in the future, it can have that real feeling of a derby. I know that it is really important for our fans, but my goal now is to improve the team by winning games. We'll try to win this game. The great teams can respond at any moment. They are in a better place than us in terms of their understanding of the game, the way they play and the confidence they have - even in these kinds of moments," he added.

