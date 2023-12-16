"Hope that we will get more medals in Paris Olympics": Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 16 : Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia lauded the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports support for the athletes and hopes that India will cross its last year's medal tally in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Kolkata will once again reverberate with the collective energy of thousands of runners as the city gears up for the much-awaited Kolkata 25K (TSK 25K), which will be flagged off from the iconic Red Road on Sunday.

"Kolkata marathon has become one of the most sought-after marathons in India and it has grown over the years...I am sure it is going to be a great success this year...I am a member of the Mission Olympic Committee and I think the athletes are being given a lot of support by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports...In the Olympics, we are hoping that we will get more medals than in the last Olympics. Potential prospect is high," Bhaichung Bhutia told ANI.

Senior India National Team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced a 50-member list of probables for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, set to take place in Doha, next month.

The Blue Tigers have been drawn in Group B, alongside Australia (January 13), Uzbekistan (January 18), and Syria (January 23). The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed finishers (out of six) will make their way into the Round of 16. India will set camp for the AFC Asian Cup from December 30 and will directly travel to Doha, Qatar, to begin their preparation.

Bhaichung Bhutia said that the upcoming AFC Asian Cup will be a big challenge for the Indian team.

"AFC Asian Cup will be a big challenge for the Indian team. If we perform well in the Asian Cup then I think it will be a big progress for us. And Asia Cup is a very big tournament for Indian football. All the big players who are playing in the World Leagues will come to the Asia Cup and play for their country and this will be the biggest test for us. I think Indian football is still in a mixed situation... We have performed well in the tournaments held in India but have not been able to get the same results outside India. Asia Cup and World Cup qualifiers will be the biggest test for us. We should support the national team as much as possible," he added.

The 25 km (Kolkata 25K Run) marathon event will be held in Kolkata on December 17. Apart from 25 Km Marathon, 10 Km, Anand Run (4.2 Km), Silvers Run (Senior Citizen Run )(2.3 Km) and Champions with Disability (2.3 Km) - has been organized for all categories.

