Hosts Assam crowned champions in Sub Jr Boys' NFC Tier 2

Jorhat (Assam) [India], September 20 : The Sub-Junior Boys' National Football Championship Tier 2 final match proved a complete mismatch as hosts Assam hammered Haryana 11-0 to emerge champions in Jorhat on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The winners, who led 7-0 at the break, were powered by Tanmoy Boruah's double hat-trick, who scored six goals, equally divided into two halves. Tamash Daimary and Arup Karmakar scored two goals each, while Nivir Protim Borgohain also found his way into the list of goalscorers in the one-sided contest, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

It was a dominant display from Assam right from the kickoff. Assam's offensive prowess was shown from the beginning with Tamash Daimary's goal in the 6th minute. It was quickly followed by skipper Tanmoy Boruah's goal in the 12th minute. Arup Karmakar added to the tally just four minutes later, and Tamash struck again in the 19th minute, netting a penalty in the 21st minute.

Tanmoy found the back of the net once more in the 25th minute, and Arup capped off a spectacular first half with another goal in the 31st, leaving Assam in a commanding position with seven goals.

In the second half, Tamash continued his impressive performance, scoring three more goals in the 54th, 59th, and 78th minutes, and substitute Nivir Protim Borgohain scored in the 62nd minute to complete the sensational rout.

-Manipur bag final spot against Karnataka in Sub Jr Boys' NFC Tier 1.

Manipur had a rather easy passage to the final of the Sub-Junior Boys' National Football Championship Tier 1, as they scored a resounding 4-0 victory over Goa on Friday, September 20, 2024.

In the final to be played on Sunday, Manipur will cross swords with hosts Karnataka.

Attacking relentlessly from the beginning, Manipur raced to a 3-0 lead by the 22nd minute and virtually wrapped up the issue in their favour. The opening goal came in the fifth minute when Makakmayum Araf's long ball found Keisham Bikash Singh on the right, who darted into the box before unleashing a right footer that found the corner of the net.

Manipur doubled the lead in the 12th minute; this time Araf himself tried a long ranger from around 35 yards, and the ball dipped into the Goa goal.

Goa goalkeeper Kaustubh Dattaraj Tari's vulnerability with long ranges was evident by then, and he conceded yet another similar goal in the 22nd minute. On this occasion, Bikash Singh found the second goal as his hopeful looping shot dropped in front of the goalkeeper before crossing the goalline through the struggling hands of Dattaraj Tari.

Bikash Singh completed his hat-trick in the 90+4th minute. Syed Adil found Salman on the left corner of the box, where he quickly passed the ball. Bikash then skilfully dribbled past two defenders before slotting it into the net.

