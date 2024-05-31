Hull City announce Tim Walter as new head coach ahead of upcoming season

Kingston [UK], May 31 : English Championship outfit Hull City on Friday announced Tim Walter as the club's new head coach.

Hull City released an official statement to announce that the 48-year-old German has signed a three-year deal with the club.

He will officially take over as the head coach at the MKM Stadium on July 1, subject to obtaining a visa.

Walter has managed almost 200 matches in Germany and boasts a win ratio of 50.25%, averaging nearly two goals per game.

Hull City Chairman Acun Ilicali expressed his delight after Walter's appointment and said, as quoted from a statement by the club, "Tim was always our first choice. We had many strong applicants and wanted to be thorough in our recruitment process, but it quickly became clear that Tim was the outstanding candidate."

"Our discussions were detailed and productive in planning for this season and I am encouraged about how we can work together to the benefit of our club. I believe in Tim's philosophy and in doing so, I am hopeful that over the forthcoming season, he can continue our positive progress and upward trajectory. I wish him the very best of luck," he added.

The former Bayern Munich youth and reserve team coach guided Hamburg to successive third-place finishes in Bundesliga 2. During his time, Hamburg struck 202 goals during his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

He previously managed Holstein Kiel and Stuttgart in Germany's second tier and spent a decade with Karlsruher's academy. He earned a reputation throughout his career for his attacking philosophy.

The club also confirmed that the make-up of their new head coach's backroom staff will be confirmed in due course.

Last season Hull City finished in the seventh spot with 70 points in 46 matches. They won 19 games and lost 14 in the last season. Hull City will be aiming for Premier League football next season under the new leadership of Walter. They made their last appearance in the Premier League in the 2014-15 season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor