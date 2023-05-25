Brighton [UK], May 25 : Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is the reason he decided to become a coach on Thursday.

Brighton played out a 1-1 draw with the Premier League 2022/23 winners. Pep Guardiola has also praised De Zerbi for his approach towards the game as well as the progress he has made with Brighton.

"I became a coach because of him. "I don't know if it's a good thing or not, but I became a coach for him because I loved his Barcelona and I studied him a lot," De Zerbi said to Sky Sports

"I don't love to copy anybody, but I took [things from him] when I started to be a coach, and before, also, when I finished as a player. Pep is still No 1," he added.

Brighton showcased a valiant effort in front of the Blues as they managed to bring parity after going down in the 25th minute of the game.

"It was very tough," De Zerbi said. "We knew to play against Man City is always tough. We played very well, we deserved to make our point - and we deserve to play in the Europa League. When the situation was difficult we didn't lose our style. To press Man City man to man on every side of the pitch, I think that is courage," De Zerbi said.

He also praised Enciso's stunning equaliser and termed it as "incredible". He also went on to admit that he did not feel a Europa League finish was possible when he took the job following Graham Potter's departure in September. After this draw, Brighton are destined to finish on the 6th position.

"No, but I didn't think about the table. I wanted to work and analyse the team, the players, understand a new country, a new league. And then, in February, I started to think about the goal. I'm lucky because I found a fantastic group of players. I'm a good coach but without the players... When I have to analyse something in football, I always start with the players," De Zerbi signed off.

