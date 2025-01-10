" I don't remember saying I want new player": Amorim on Manchester United transfer plans

Manchester [UK], January 10 : Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim opened up about the speculations around the club's transfer plans and insisted that he is happy with the current lot.

Manchester United have been going through a dwindling form since Amorim's arrival from Sporting CP. Since he arrived at the club, Manchester United players have struggled to adapt to Amorim's 3-3-system.

Even with the consistent failures with the formation, Amorim remains committed to the 3-4-3 system, which he has used in his past managerial stints.

With Amorim adamant about his style of play, speculations were going around Manchester United's possible involvement in the transfer market.

"The first thing I think is... I don't remember to say clearly that I want new players. What I said is that sometimes the profile for this system is different, and the players came here with a different idea of how to play. So I don't remember saying that so clearly, that I want new players. What I said is that we need to improve recruitment. When we are targeting players, we need to be sure that they will cope with the demands," he said in a press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

Amorim also assured that he is happy with his current players, but dropped a subtle hint that the club could be active in the market if they find the right prospect.

"Sometimes, you have to bet a little bit. And what I also said is that we have to improve our Academy, to bring young kids that fills the club in the right way, and also with that rules, we are able to do some business and have some money to invest in the team. Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players that we build for this club. But we know the position that the club is in at the moment, but we will see. I'm very happy, I like our players, especially the guys from our Academy," he said.

"My players are always my favourites. I really love my players. I want to keep my players, especially the talented ones. Like I said, it's a special moment in this club, it's a hard moment, but, of course, I'm really happy with Kobbie [Mainoo], he's improving, and also with Garna [Alejandro Garnacho]. We will see, guys. Let's focus on the game. They are available, they are training, we will see the selection for this game. They have to focus just on playing the next game," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor