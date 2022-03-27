I-League: Aizawl eyeing three points against Kenkre FC

Aizawl Football Club have had a tough time in the I-League with two wins in the last seven games which have seen them drop to 10th in the table.

Yan Law's boys were beaten 2-1 by Churchill Brothers FC Goa last time out, which marked their fifth loss in the tournament. The club would be looking to bounce back against a stubborn Kenkre Football Club on Monday, who are also hungry for points.

Talking about the next match against Kenkre FC, Yan Law believes "Kenkre FC are also as desperate as us for the points because both of us are in situations where we don't want to be in. It will be a high-intensity game and both teams will be going for the 3 points. The boys are mentally prepared for this game and we are looking forward to playing Kenkre FC. "

Goalkeeper Anuj Kumar was also at the press conference. When asked about the importance of playing out from the back as a goalkeeper, Kumar said, "When I joined the club, I knew that the coach likes to play from the back and likes to keep the ball. So I knew that I had to be good with my feet and I guess I am performing well and I like the strategy and the tactics that our coach goes with.

Kenkre Football Club are winless in the tournament so far but are slowly and steadily looking to pick themselves and have a huge opportunity to win against Aizawl FC. They were very close to beating the likes of Rajasthan United and getting a point against the league leaders Mohammedan Sporting Club.

"We did have our tough days but in football, there are both good days and bad days. We would like to progress on our plans and try to gain maximum points out of the game tomorrow and from the upcoming games as well", coach Akhil Kothari said.

Talking about their opponents, head coach Akhil added: "Aizawl is a good team, having some great players in their squad. They had some mixed results but they are former champions of the Hero I-League, and we cannot take them lightly. We want to put up a competitive show tomorrow and try to get points out of the game."

( With inputs from ANI )

