I-League: Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC slug it out for a draw on the hills

Aizawl, Dec 16 In a thrilling encounter that unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC battled fiercely, ultimately settling for a hard-fought 1-1 draw in a crucial I-League showdown, here on Saturday.

The intensity of the clash was evident from the kick-off, with both sides demonstrating determination and skill. Aizawl FC seized the lead in the 31st minute when Lalbiakdika found the back of the net.

The scoring move was initiated by Lalthankhuma, who delivered a precise through pass to K Lalrinfela on the right wing. Lalrinfela's deceptive body feint allowed him to outmaneuver a Gokulam Kerala defender, enabling him to send a well-directed low cross into the box. Lalbiakdika's perfectly timed run culminated in a skillfully executed shot, putting Aizawl in the lead.

However, the joy for Aizawl was short-lived as Gokulam Kerala responded in added time of the first half. Muhammed Saheef showcased his skill by delivering a beautifully curled cross from the left wing. Gokulam Kerala captain, Alejandro Sanchez Lopez, demonstrated exceptional positioning, finding a gap between Aizawl’s defenders, Ivan Maric and Laldanmawia, to head the ball into the net, leveling the score at 1-1.

This crucial goal also elevated Lopez to the status of the current sole top-scorer of the tournament, boasting an impressive tally of 10 goals.

The second half saw Aizawl FC continuing their attacking efforts, but the effective neutralization of Lalrinzuala, the league’s second-highest scorer with nine goals, played a pivotal role in Gokulam Kerala's defensive strategy. Despite his attempts to adapt by dropping deeper in the formation, Lalrinzuala struggled to pose a significant threat due to Gokulam Kerala's well-executed defensive tactics.

Aizawl had a chance to increase their lead in the 43rd minute, but Gokulam Kerala's goalkeeper, Paul, made a crucial diving save to deny Lalthanmawia’s shot. The match concluded with both teams unable to break the deadlock, leaving Aizawl FC in fourth place in the I-League table with 18 points from 10 matches and Gokulam Kerala occupying the sixth spot with 14 points.

The draw signifies the competitiveness of the I-League, with the race for the title remaining wide open as the season progresses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor