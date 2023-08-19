I-League clubs shoot letter to AIFF seeking free broadcasting of I-League matches
By IANS | Published: August 19, 2023 03:06 PM 2023-08-19T15:06:30+5:30 2023-08-19T15:10:18+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 19 The issue of broadcasting I-League matches seems to be a never-ending saga between the ...
New Delhi, Aug 19 The issue of broadcasting I-League matches seems to be a never-ending saga between the participating clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Earlier this year, the Super Cup qualifying round matches, in which mostly I-League teams were involved, were not telecast, prompting the clubs to express their displeasure over the ‘step-motherly’ treatment meted out to them.
Last year, the AIFF had charged broadcasting fees from all the I-League clubs.
Now, in a letter addressed to the AIFF dated August 10, several I-League clubs have urged for a transparent broadcasting and open tender process.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app