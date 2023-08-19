I-League clubs shoot letter to AIFF seeking free broadcasting of I-League matches

New Delhi, Aug 19 The issue of broadcasting I-League matches seems to be a never-ending saga between the participating clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Earlier this year, the Super Cup qualifying round matches, in which mostly I-League teams were involved, were not telecast, prompting the clubs to express their displeasure over the ‘step-motherly’ treatment meted out to them.

Last year, the AIFF had charged broadcasting fees from all the I-League clubs.

Now, in a letter addressed to the AIFF dated August 10, several I-League clubs have urged for a transparent broadcasting and open tender process.

