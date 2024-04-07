I-League: Relegated TRAU FC inflict shock defeat on Real Kashmir FC

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], April 7 : Striker Robinson Singh's decisive header deep into injury time helped TRAU FC clinch a shock 2-1 victory over Real Kashmir FC in an I-League 2023-24 match at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium, West Bengal. All the goals came in the second half.

TRAU FC's Danish Aribam opened the scoring in the 56th minute. However, the Snow Leopards quickly responded, as Carlos Lomba (59') found the equaliser three minutes later. It was Robinson Singh (90+9'), who sealed the match in favour of the Red Pythons with an opportunistic header after goalkeeper Shivam Pednekar fumbled to collect the ball.

TRAU FC, who have already been relegated, slightly improved their position with the three points from this match. They now have 13 points from 22 matches. This was their fourth win of the season and the first after a gap of five matches.

On the other hand, the defeat was a setback for Real Kashmir FC, as it ended their impressive nine-match unbeaten streak. At the same time, the defeat also ended their aspirations to finish runners-up. Currently, they maintain their position in third place with 40 points from 23 matches. They now have 11 wins, seven draws, and five losses against their name. The Srinagar side have a lot to blame themselves as they missed a penalty when the scoreline was 1-1.

The match kicked off with Real Kashmir asserting their dominance and controlling the ball, while TRAU FC looked to capitalise on counter-attacks. The early minutes saw Mohammad Hamad of Kashmir miss a potential header from a corner narrowly, followed by Thomas Singh of TRAU testing the keeper with a shot from a distance that struck the crossbar.

Unfortunately for Real Kashmir, their momentum suffered a setback as Gnohere Krizo was forced off the pitch due to injury, thus disrupting their rhythm. Despite TRAU's commendable efforts in counter-attacks, they failed to convert any chances that came their way.

It was TRAU FC who broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, with Danish capitalising on a pass from Prabin Khangembam to slot the ball into the top corner of the net. However, Real Kashmir swiftly responded, as Carlos Lomba flicked the ball skillfully to equalise just three minutes later.

As the game intensified, both teams pushed for a breakthrough. Real Kashmir goalkeeper Shivam made a spectacular save in the 63rd minute, denying TRAU FC's Nongthongbam Japes from a free-kick.

In the 73rd minute, Jeremy of Real Kashmir embarked on a solo run, dribbling past four defenders before unleashing a shot that narrowly missed the target. Moments later, Jeremy Laldinpuia created another promising opportunity as he took a shot and despite Shivam's attempt to save it with a punch, the rebound fell to Henry Kiseka. However, Kiseka's subsequent attempt struck the post, denying Real Kashmir the opportunity to take the lead.

In the 80th minute, drama unfolded as Real Kashmir was awarded a penalty after a foul inside the box. Kamal Issah stepped up to take the spot-kick, only to be thwarted by an exceptional save from TRAU FC's goalkeeper, Sanaton Singh.

In the 90+9 minute, Sardor Jakhanov unleashed a shot towards the goal, but the ball deflected, finding its way to Robinson Singh, who found himself in a one-on-one situation with Shivam. As the goalkeeper failed to collect properly, Robinson calmly headed the ball into the net.

