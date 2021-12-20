I-League: Robertson counting on Real Kashmir's experience and squad depth for upcoming season

David Robertson begins his fourth season in the I-League as Head Coach of Real Kashmir in less than a week's time.

"It's always more difficult the second time around, there's more pressure on us. This year, in the IFA Shield, we played four I-League teams - Indian Arrows, Mohammedan, Gokulam, and Sreenidi. It gives us a lot of confidence ahead of the season," said David Robertson in an official I-League release.

Former Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru player Fran Gonzalez has joined Real Kashmir this season. "He's a good leader within the team, which is something we've lacked over the years. He brings a lot of experience from the I-League and the ISL," he remarked.

Mason Robertson has been Real Kashmir's talisman over the years. With Fran's arrival, he looks to share leadership responsibilities in the squad. "Fran is a true leader on the pitch and gives a lot of courage to the younger Indian players," stated Mason.

Centre-back Mason is renowned for advancing up the pitch and finding the net. "If I had to pick, I'd be a striker. But the main priority is to win, I don't care if I score or not as long as the team wins," added Mason.

Thoi Singh, formerly of Chennaiyin, is another recruit for the season. "Thoi is one of the fittest players in the league. He's another leader within the pack and the young players look up to him," said coach Robertson.

"Even though Mason is the captain, we should always have 11 captains on the field. With Fran and Thoi, we have added a lot more experience to the squad," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

