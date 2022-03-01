I-League set to return with new signings, fresh momentum

Kolkata, March 1 After 16 goals in six matches in Gameweek 1, the 2021-22 I-League season is set to return after a Covid-enforced break from March 3.

The gap in competition has admittedly disrupted the teams' rhythm but has also allowed them to make final tweaks to their squads and staff. Titleholders Gokulam Kerala made the perfect start to their title defence, beating last season's rivals Churchill Brothers 1-0 with a first-half penalty from skipper Sharif Mukhammad.

The Malabar reinforced their attack during the break, signing Slovenian goal-machine Luka Majcen, who top-scored for Churchill last year with 11 goals.

The Red Machines also made some big moves in the winter transfer window, roping in Tajik ace winger Komron Tursunov and Senegalese centre-back Momo Cisse, who replaced outgoing defender Shadi Skaf. There's also a change in the dugout for Churchill as Spanish coach Antonio Rueda comes in for the departing Petre Gigiu.

There was only one name on everybody's lips after the end of Gameweek 1 Sergio Mendigutxia. The Spanish forward announced his arrival in India in style by scoring a 'perfect' hat-trick on his debut for Neroca FC in their 3-2 win over newcomers Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Experienced striker David Castañeda Muñoz was on target for Sreenidi in their I-League debut. The Colombian will hope to strike a lethal partnership with new signing Ogana Louis as Sreenidi targets their first points of the season. The club has formed a solid duo in defence as well by signing last season's best defender Hamza Kheir to line up alongside Mohamed Awal.

Newly promoted Rajasthan United are still waiting for their first points at this level after being beaten 2-0 by RoundGlass Punjab on the opening day. Coached by Ashley Westwood, returning to the I-League after almost six years, Punjab collected all three points and moved to the top of the table thanks to goals from Kurtis Guthrie and Aphaoba Singh.

Another foreigner who impressed on debut was Real Kashmir's, Tiago Adan. The Brazilian was dominant in the air and scored a brace, powering his side to a 3-2 win over Aizawl FC. Captain Mason Robertson also found the net as the Snow Leopards began their fourth Hero I-League season with all three points.

The all-Indian Aizawl line-up gave a good account of themselves with goals from Lalthakima Ralte and Ramhlunchhunga but returned empty-handed from the clash. The People's Club strengthened their squad during the hiatus with the signings of internationally capped foreigners Robert Primus and Bakhtior Kalandarov.

Touted as title contenders, Mohammedan SC were 2-1 victors over the all-Indian Sudeva Delhi FC. The Black and White Brigade secured a comfortable win with goals from Marcus Joseph and Sheikh Faiaz while Sudeva had to be content with a magnificent late consolation goal from Abhijit Sarkar.

While Rajasthan and Sreenidi have already made their league debuts, Kenkre FC are still waiting. After a long delay, their moment will finally arrive on March 4 against Real Kashmir. The Mumbai club, coached by Akhil Kothari, are a rather unknown quantity and will be determined to use that to their advantage and surprise their opponents in their first season on the big stage.

