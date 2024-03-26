IND vs AFG, 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Football Match in India

The Indian football team is gearing up for a historic encounter as they prepare to host the Afghanistan football team in a crucial Group A match. Scheduled for Tuesday (March 26) at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, this game holds immense significance in India's quest for FIFA World Cup qualification.

Led by Sunil Chhetri, the Indian team stands on the threshold of a historic achievement, eyeing qualification for the third round for the first time ever and inching closer to the dream of participating in the FIFA World Cup. Currently occupying the second spot in the group with four points from three games, India faces stiff competition from Asian champions Qatar, who lead the group with nine points from three matches. Kuwait follows with three points from three games, while Afghanistan has just one point to their credit.

In a recent encounter away against Afghanistan on Thursday (March 21), India missed a significant opportunity to secure a stronger hold on the second spot, settling for a 0-0 draw. However, a victory in the upcoming match, coupled with Qatar's anticipated win over Kuwait, could propel the Blue Tigers toward qualification.

Looking ahead, India will play a crucial home game against Kuwait and an away clash against Qatar in June.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streaming, date, time, venue:

· Venue: Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati

· Date: Tuesday, March 26

· Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM IST

· TV Broadcast: Sports 18, Sports 18 1 Hindi, Sports 18 3

· Live Streaming: Jio Cinema app and website