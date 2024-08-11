India has the skill, but not the European pace: New head coach of the Indian men's football team Manolo Marquez

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Manolo Marquez, the new head coach of the Indian men's football team, has observed that Indian players possess technical skills comparable to those in Europe, but lack the pace and quick decision-making required to compete at the European level.

"Even though there are technically skilled players in India with the quality to play in Europe, the pace at which the game is played in Europe is still something we don't have in India," he noted.

Marquez has a clear-eyed view of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Indian football. His extensive experience in Europe and now in India provides him with a unique perspective on the current state of the game in the country and where it could be heading in the coming years.

He noted that European football is characterized by a faster pace, smaller playing spaces and quick thinking and action, a characteristic that Indian football still needs to develop.

Marquez believes that Indian football needs to develop these aspects to bridge the gap with European football.

He suggested that Indian players have the technical skills, but need to improve their speed and decision-making to compete with European teams.

Marquez also touched on the structure of Indian football, particularly the Indian Super League (ISL), and whether relegation should be introduced. He expressed that it's a difficult issue to tackle.

"Do you think the team that gets relegated will be able to continue? It's a difficult question," he said, highlighting the complexities involved.

However, he believed that India needs better competition at the top level, suggesting that the league should expand to include more teamsaround 16 to 18. This, he believes, would be a crucial step in improving the overall level of Indian football.

"I think India needs better competition at the top level, with more teams, around 16 to 18," he said.

For Marquez, the development of Indian football doesn't stop at the professional level. He stressed the importance of focusing on grassroots development, particularly with the under-15 and under-17 age groups.

"The next step is to improve the level of Indian football, starting from the grassroots. We need to do better in tournaments like the Asian Games," he remarked.

Marquez warned against rushing the development process, emphasizing that progress needs to be made step by step.

"Sometimes we want to move too fast, and this is very, very difficult," he cautioned.

