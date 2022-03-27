Indian Arrows take on unbeaten Neroca FC in I-League clash

Neroca FC will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the I-League 2021-22 season as they face Indian Arrows here at the Kalyani Stadium.

The Orange Brigade have put in some strong performances since the beginning of the campaign but too many draws seem to be hurting their chances of challenging for the title.

"We got a point against a tough Sudeva side last time but we could have done better. We had to change our game plan because of Juan Mera's early injury so that was also a contributing factor," said head coach W. Khogen Singh.

The former I-League winning coach also stressed the importance of focusing on their own game plan against a young Indian Arrows side. "We know they are a good, young side but we will play our way and try to win this game," he said.

Winger Khaiminthang Lhungdim has made a good start to the season along with a host of other Neroca FC players and he has also set himself some personal targets.

"It has been great to play with the likes of Mera and Sergio Mendigutxia as they bring something different to the team as compared to our Indian players," he said. "I have set myself a target of scoring 5 goals this season," he added.

Indian Arrows scored only their second goal of the campaign in the 1-2 loss against Sreenidi Deccan FC last time out but goalkeeping coach Abhijit Mondal believes there are positives to be taken.

"We have been giving opportunities to all the boys in the squad to gain this valuable experience of playing in the I-League and the performances have been improving game by game," he said.

Mondal was also wary of a Neroca side containing the likes of Spanish striker Mendigutxia and winger Sweden Fernandes who have stood out for the Imphal-based team this season.

"The fact that they are unbeaten shows that they are defensively strong but to add to that, they have good quality attacking players as well so it is going to be a tough game," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor