Indian Super League: Punjab Football Club hold Jamshedpur FC to a draw

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)[India], October 23 : Punjab FC drew their second consecutive match of the Indian Super League holding Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw in a fourth-round match which was played here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Punjab FC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis made two changes to the starting lineup bringing in Nikhil Prabhu and Nitesh Darjee instead of Krishnananda Singh and Mohammed Salah. Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Scott Cooper lined up his side in a 3-4-3 formation with the debutant French forward Steve Ambri leading the line.

The home side started the first half putting pressure on PFC and with the home fans behind them in the "Furnace" and looked the active side going forward. Debutant Steve Ambri along with Rei Tachikawa kept the PFC defence on their toes. Steve Ambri got the first real chance to score from a corner kick, but he could not direct his header into the goal. The Shers absorbed all the pressure with Dimitrios Chatziisaias and Melroy Assisi along with Nikhil Prabhu and Amarjit Singh Kiyam shutting the door on the Men of Steel. Juan Mera was deft with his play as usual, but could not make any clear-cut openings going forward. Madih Talal and Mera's shots in the same counter-attacking move were blocked by the JFC defence. Both teams could not create any clear chances as they went into the break with the score goalless.

PFC started the second half with more purpose going forward with Luka Majcen finding himself in space inside the box but the Slovenian could not control the ball for a shot. Later, Juan Mera dribbled past multiple defenders with his run down the channel but could not find any of his teammates inside the box.

At the same time, PFC defence were denying any space for the home side's attacking players to create chances. JFC gaffer brought in the changes in the hour mark. Substitute Sanan Mohammed forced out a brilliant save from Ravi Kumar and the PFC keeper was again called into action making a save from Daniel Chima Chukwu. The Nigerian again forced a save out of Ravi Kuamr from a corner from the resultant corner. On the other end, Khaimingthang Lhungdim could not take advantage of the confusion between JFC goalkeeper T.P Rehenesh and Ricky Lallawmawma but the right back's shot was weak. Chima Chukwu was again in the thick of the action as he forced Ravi Kumar into two good saves as the game started to open up and more chances were starting to come for both sides. Alen Stevanovic had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the match but he chipped over the post and on the other end Madih Talal's shot just whisked past the post. The home side could have put the game to bed but they could not convert their chances as Chima Chikwu missed both. In the end, both teams had to be satisfied with a point each. Ravi Kumar of Punjab FC was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance between the posts.

Punjab FC have two points from four matches while Jamshedpur FC have five points from four matches. Punjab FC will face Chennaiyin FC in their next match on October 29 at the Marina Arena Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

