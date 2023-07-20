Inter Milan signs Juan Cuadrado until 2024

Milan [Italy], July 20 : Italian football club Inter Milan has signed Colombian winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado on a one-year deal.

"Juan Cuadrado is a new Inter player. The Colombian winger has signed a contract with the Club lasting until 30 June 2024," Inter Milan said on its website.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Bello is a Colombian professional footballer who plays for Serie A club Inter Milan and the Colombia national team. He usually plays on the right side of the pitch, either as a winger, full-back or wing-back.

He is known for his direct style of play, including his pace (both on and off the ball) and his dribbling skills.

Having begun his career at Independiente Medellín, Cuadrado moved to Italy in 2009 to join Udinese. Used sparingly at the club, he was loaned to Lecce for the 2011–12 season, where despite relegation from Serie A, his performances earned a transfer to Fiorentina.

In February 2015, he was signed by Chelsea, but after playing sparingly, was loaned to Juventus FC for consecutive seasons, where he won successive Serie A and Coppa Italia titles.

He joined the club permanently in 2017 and added a third consecutive domestic double the following season, followed by two more consecutive league titles and a Supercoppa Italiana over the next two seasons.

In June 2023, after deciding not to extend his contract with Juventus, Cuadrado signed for Inter Milan on a free transfer agreeing with his new club one-year contract with the club.

Cuadrado made his senior international debut in 2010 and earned over 110 caps. He was part of the Colombian squads which took part in five editions of the Copa América (2011, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021), reaching the quarter-finals on three occasions, and contributing to their third-place finishes in 2016 and 2021.

Cuadrado also represented his nation at two editions of the FIFA World Cup, in 2014 and 2018.

