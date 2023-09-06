Internacional eye move for ex-Inter Milan defender Dalbert

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 6 Former Inter Milan full-back Dalbert Estevao is close to joining Brazilian club Internacional, according to media reports in the South American country.

The 29-year-old, who is a free agent after parting ways with the Italian Serie A club in June, is in advanced talks with the Porto Alegre outfit and a deal could be confirmed within days, Globo Esporte reported.

It added that Santos and Sao Paulo had also shown interest in signing the defender.

In addition to Inter Milan, Dalbert's career has included spells at Nice, Fiorentina, Rennes and Cagliari.

Reports in Brazil said Dalbert has been training alone in Volta Redonda, near Rio de Janeiro, in recent weeks after recovering from a left knee injury, according to Xinhua.

Internacional are currently 14th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings, 25 points behind leaders Botafogo.

