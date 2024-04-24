ISL 2023-24: Chhangte scores twice, Mumbai City FC defeat FC Goa 3-2

Fatorda (Goa) [India], April 24 : FC Goa suffered a 2-3 defeat as Mumbai City FC pulled off a remarkable comeback win at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes scored for the Men in Orange, before Lallianzuala Chhangte netted twice and Vikram Partap Singh added a third for the Islanders - all in stoppage time.

Earlier in the day, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez rang in two changes to the playing XI that started against Chennaiyin FC in the single-leg playoff last Saturday.

Seriton Fernandes returned at right-back, replacing Rowllin Borges, to allow Boris Singh to play higher up on the flanks, while Carlos Martinez made way for Borja Herrera, which, in turn, meant that Noah Sadaoui could play as the central striker.

The changes worked quickly, and in the 16th minute, the hosts drew first blood. Mohammad Yasir capitalised on a defensive error made by Mumbai's Mehtab Singh, as he latched on to a loose ball and stormed into the visitors' penalty box.

The Indian international then made a well-timed pass across the goal that deceived goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa who probably anticipated a shot and hence guarded the near post. The ball found its way to Boris, who then had the easy job of directing it into an empty net.

After a first half where they continued their domination, it took only nine minutes after the change of ends for FC Goa to double their lead through Brandon.

The Gaurs' skipper intercepted a pass from a Mumbai player and left defenders trailing as he set off on a marauding run, before firing into the near corner of the net to double their advantage.

Mumbai City, in response, sent in wave after wave of attacks threatening the Goan defence, but the hosts held on strong until the 90th minute.

Goa's fort was first breached by Chhangte, who beat goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh from close range, and Vikram Partap equalized only a minute later.

With just seconds remaining for the full-time whistle, Chhangte broke the hearts of 17000-odd fans at Fatorda by burying another chance past Dheeraj, handing his team an unlikely 3-2 win.

The Men in Orange will now hope to bounce back and defeat Petr Kratky and co at their backyard next week, when the two teams meet in the second leg of the semi-finals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor