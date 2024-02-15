ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC hope to make it three wins in row as they face Jamshedpur FC

New Delhi [India], February 15 : Punjab FC (PFC) will hope to make it three wins in a row when they face an in-form Jamshedpur FC in Round 15 of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season which will be played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Shers are in fine form winning both their matches in identical fashion, beating Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters 3-1. On the other end, Jamshedpur FC made a stunning 3-2 comeback victory against Mumbai City FC at Mumbai in their previous encounter and are unbeaten in their previous three matches.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said, "I am satisfied that our players have executed the plans successfully which makes me happy more than the win. This is the most important for me because at this high level you have to be tactical and we are doing that properly and I am expecting the same attitude tomorrow against an informed opponent. Jamshedpur has improved a lot after getting a new coach. They have a very aggressive style of gameplay and we will be mindful of this. We have analysed accordingly and are prepared mentally to get a positive result tomorrow."

Wilmar Jordan, Luka Majcen and Madih Talal have been in fine form combining well to spearhead the attack for the side. The pair of Luka and Wilmar Jordan have scored five and three goals respectively while Madih Talal has played the role of the creator with four assists and leads the league in chances created.

PFC midfielder Ricky Shabong during the pre-match press conference said, "I was training well in spite of not getting many chances in the first half of the season but I was ready to take the chances when the coach put me in the middle. The atmosphere in the dressing room has been positive after the two wins and we will hope to keep the momentum going and secure all three points against Jamshedpur."

Punjab FC are ninth on the table with 14 points from 14 matches while Jamshedpur FC are eighth on the table with 14 points from 15 matches.

