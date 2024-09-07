ISL 2024-25: After Summer overhaul, Chennaiyin FC dream big for upcoming season

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) having reached the final of the ISL Cup three times.

The Marina Machans have qualified for the knockout stages of the ISL in five seasons and were table toppers in the inaugural edition, as per the ISL media release.

After missing out on the playoffs for three successive seasons from 2020-21 to 2022-23, Chennaiyin FC made the cut to the knockout stages by finishing sixth in the ISL last season. Even though they were ousted in the first knockout round, Chennaiyin FC have shown that they are on an upward trajectory under Owen Coyle who was also the last head coach to take them to the final in 2019-20 in his first stint with the team.

Chennaiyin FC haven't enjoyed the best of pre-season as they failed to progress to the knockout stages of the Bandodkar Trophy losing to Odisha FC and Defensa y Justicia. In the Durand Cup, Chennaiyin FC had sent their reserve team which couldn't clear the group stage hurdle in a tough group.

However, Coyle's teams are known to grow into the season and get stronger with every game. Chennaiyin FC improved in the second half of the season to secure a playoff spot last season. His Jamshedpur FC side that won the League Shield in 2021-22 also peaked during the run-in to beat the likes of Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant to the title.

So, Coyle won't be too worried about the pre-season form as his new recruits still find their feet in the new environment.

There have been a host of changes at Chennaiyin FC as Coyle shapes the squad to his liking. 15 players have left the club with 12 new ones joining in, the media release added.

Rafael Crivellaro, Jordan Murray, Christian Battoccio, Lazar Cirkovic, Rahim Ali and Aakash Sangwan are among the key players to depart with Chennaiyin FC signing the likes of Daniel Chima Chukwu, Wilmar Jordan Gil, Elsinho, Lukas Brambilla, Mandar Rao Dessai and Kiyan Nassiri to strengthen their side. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Laldinliana Renthlei have also beena acquired in full-back positions.

Chennaiyin FC have good balance to their teams with plenty of options across the pitch. The retention of Samik Mitra, Connor Shields, Jitshwor Singh and Ryan Edwards also give a bit of continuity to the team as Coyle has used them excessively in pre-season, allowing the new signings enough time to settle in.

In Chukwu and Gil, Chennaiyin FC have two proven striking options which is sure to add plenty of goals to their ranks. It will be interesting to see if the Scottish head coaches pairs them up top at any point during the season.

The Marina Machans have three away games in their first four matches with them starting with a tough trip to Odisha FC who have a phenomenal home record. Their first home game will see them host newly-promoted Mohammedan SC while they will finish the year with a tasty-looking match against rivals Bengaluru FC at home, the media release concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor