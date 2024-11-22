ISL 2024-25: High-flying Chennaiyin FC gears up for thrilling derby showdown against Kerala Blasters

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 : Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will look to extend their strong away form in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 when they face Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, on Sunday.

The Marina Machans (CFC) currently sit fourth in the table, having secured three wins and three draws in their first eight matches, five of which were on the road. With only one loss in their last five outings, a positive result could propel Chennaiyin to second place. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters enter the game on the back of three consecutive defeats, adding to the stakes of this derby clash.

Head coach Owen Coyle expressed his excitement about the rivalry but maintained his focus on earning points.

"I love the games against Kerala (Blasters) because of the rivalry," Coyle said at the pre-match press conference in Chennai, as quoted by a release from the ISL.

"What we have to understand, though, is that it's still three points up for grabs, like any other game. But of course, there's that added element of competition between two very good football clubs," he said.

He added, "Kerala is a wonderful club-the atmosphere at their stadium, the fans coming out in numbers, they're colourful, they're vocal. And we'll have our loyal supporters traveling, too. They're always noisy and back the team fully. These games are always exciting because both teams play good football, but our priority remains the three points."

Regarding injuries, Coyle confirmed that fullback Ankit Mukherjee has returned to training but will not travel to Kerala. Defender PC Laldinpuia is also ruled out due to suspension.

In their absence, young defender Bikash Yumnam has impressed. Speaking at the press conference, the 21-year-old shared his journey this season, with Coyle praising his development.

"At the start, I wasn't getting into the team. But I put in the work and gave 100 percent in training. I waited for my chance and tried to prove myself whenever I got an opportunity. That's all that matters to me, improving my game," Bikash said, before adding, "It's a dream to play for the country, to represent the national team."

Chennaiyin have avoided defeat in their last two meetings with Kerala. Notably, they clinched a narrow 1-0 victory with ten men in February 2024. The Marina Machans lead the all-time head-to-head record with seven wins from 22 matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor