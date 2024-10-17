ISL 2024-25: Jordan Gil hits brace as Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United 3-2 to maintain unbeaten away run

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 17 : Chennaiyin FC (CFC) came from behind to defeat NorthEast United (NEUFC) 3-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday, thanks to a brace from Wilmar Jordan Gil.

The Marina Machans played the final minutes with a man down but held on to secure their second win of the season.

An action-packed first half saw Chennaiyin FC overturn an early deficit to lead 2-1 at the break, with goals from Jordan Gil (25') and Lukas Brambilla (36'), after Nestor Albiach (5') had put NorthEast United ahead. Jordan Gil added his second early in the second half (51'), while Alaeddine Ajaraie netted a late consolation for the hosts (89') following Laldinliana Renthlei's red card.

Head coach Owen Coyle made one change to the line-up that started against Hyderabad FC two weeks ago, with Jordan Gil earning his first start of the season. The starting XI also included Lalrinliana Hnamte and Farukh Choudhary, both fresh from international duty with the Indian national team.

NorthEast United took an early lead through Nestor, but Chennaiyin responded strongly, applying consistent pressure, particularly through the lively Brambilla, who threatened on several occasions from close and long range.

CFC levelled in the 25th minute when Jordan Gil powered a header past Gurmeet Singh from an inswinging Connor Shields corner. Eleven minutes later, after Michel Zabaco fouled Ryan Edwards in a clash of captains inside the box, Brambilla coolly converted the resulting penalty to give Chennaiyin the lead. Samik Mitra then produced a crucial save to deny the in-form Ajaraie, preserving the advantage at half-time.

Six minutes into the second half, Jordan Gil completed his brace with a composed finish, chesting down a pass from Renthlei before firing past Gurmeet from close range.

Laldinliana Renthlei was sent off in the 83rd minute after receiving a second yellow card following a mix-up by the corner flag, leaving Chennaiyin to see out the game with ten men. Despite Ajaraie's late goal, the Marina Machans held firm to claim all three points.

Chennaiyin will now aim to build on this result when they host FC Goa in Chennai on October 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor