ISL 2024-25: OFC's offensive juggernaut welcomes MBSG's defensive grit to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 10 : Odisha FC brace for a challenging endeavour as they take on the dynamic Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with a clash of attacking firepower and defensive grit set to unfold in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Having secured one win in their previous 11 ISL encounters against the Mariners, Odisha FC, under head coach Sergio Lobera, are keen to leverage their strong home record to reignite their season's momentum. They have been unbeaten in their previous three encounters at this stadium against the Mariners, winning once i.e. in the first leg of last season's semi-final, and drawing twice.

Odisha FC comes in with a notable home scoring streak - netting in 16 out of their 17 home matches under Lobera's watch, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant boast a formidable defence that has kept three consecutive clean sheets. The team has scored multiple goals in all of those encounters and won each game with a thumping majority.

Will Odisha FC find a way past the Mariners' wall, or will Mohun Bagan Super Giants' star-studded line-up breach through the Juggernauts in their backyard? It is to be noted that the only home game that Odisha FC didn't find the back of the net in Lobera's tenure came against the Mariners in a goalless draw in February 2024.

At present, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are second in the points table with 13 points from six games, whereas Odisha FC are positioned ninth with eight of them in seven encounters.

Odisha FC's aforementioned goal-scoring streak at the Kalinga Stadium is further augmented by the fact that they have averaged over two strikes in their last eight home games, marking their longest streak in ISL history. With a seasoned frontline graced by experienced hands such as Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio, Lobera has bankable strikers to turn to whenever he wants to exert pressure on the opposition's defence.

Renowned for their possession-based football, Odisha FC averages 8.6 sequences of 10+ passes per game, leading the ISL alongside Bengaluru FC. This could prove pivotal against a structured Mohun Bagan Super Giant defence, as patience and composure in build-up could be critical to break down the visitors. Simultaneously, Odisha FC have been defensively vigilant in detecting such moves and snapping them - allowing only 3.3 sequences of over 10 passes per game, the lowest of any team.

The Mariners come off a streak of three ISL wins with clean sheets, including victories over Mohammedan SC (3-0) and East Bengal FC (2-0), showcasing defensive solidity. They have been well-organised at the back, reflected by the fact that they have accumulated expected goals against (xGA) total of just 4.83 this term, the second lowest among all teams, trailing only Punjab FC (4.33). Opposing teams have managed a shot conversion rate of just 9.6% against them, the third-lowest rate for any single side in the 2024-25 season.

Set-piece Dominance: Mohun Bagan Super Giant have also been relentless in making their chances count from set-pieces. With seven goals from set-pieces this season, they lead the league in this metric, just ahead of Odisha (six). This ability has been crucial in tight games, and Odisha FC's defence will need to be at its best, given that the Jose Molina-coached side is neither at the paucity of skilful creators nor efficient scorers.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera is banking on his players to maximise the home conditions and bag full points to go into the break with their head held high in confidence.

"I have full trust in my players. Kalinga is a very special place. I am hopeful we can go into the international break with three points to our name," Lobera said as quoted by ISL's official website.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina expressed that he is confident that his team can tackle the Odisha FC stars Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous.

"There's always extra motivation to do well against your former team. In my opinion, they are good players. I have full respect for them. But, I also have confidence in my players and our preparation," Molina said.

Odisha FC's Ahmed Jahouh is set to become the first player to reach 100 ISL games under a single head coach. His midfield control will be essential against Mohun Bagan Super Giant's structured approach. Lobera's longevity is testified by the fact that as many as nine different players have made over 50 appearances under his coaching in the ISL.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Greg Stewart's eight-goal contributions (3 goals, 5 assists) against Odisha FC are the most he has managed against any ISL side, making him a key figure for the Mariners. Stewart has directly contributed to a goal in four out of his five matches against the Juggernauts, and his only hat-trick in the ISL also came against them (on 14 December 2021).

Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio is yet to score against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. A goal here would mark Mohun Bagan as the 11th team he scores against - falling behind only Bartholomew Ogbeche (14), Sunil Chhetri (14) and Roy Krishna (12) in the league's history in this matter.

