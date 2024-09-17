ISL: Ajaraie strikes late as NorthEast United FC edge past Mohammedan SC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 17 : NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) started their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign with a 1-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. The visitors earned three points courtesy of a second-half added-time strike from Alaeddine Ajaraie.

Mohammedan SC eased their nerves with a good start to a monumental game in their sporting history. The majority of the first half was played in the middle of the park, with both sets of midfielders wrestling for possession. The first real opening fell to NorthEast United FC's star striker Guillermo Fernandez in the 10th minute when Jithin MS from the left flank found the Spaniard with a measured dink pass. However, Guillermo's eventual shot was slightly off target.

The Kerala-born winger along with Nestor Albiach and Guillermo Fernandez grew in confidence as the match went on. Jithin delighted the left flank with many darting runs while Nestor Albiach and Fernandez were trying to capitalize on the space given by the Mohammedan SC defenders.

After the 20th-minute mark, Mohammedan SC enjoyed a brilliant spell involving the likes of Alexis Gomez on the left flank and Mirjalol Kasimov. Courtesy of some persistent attacks, the hosts earned two corners in quick succession. However, they failed to make use of the chances.

The momentum swung in no time when Guillermo found the ball in the box and he found Jithin in space just outside the box. But the 26-year-old's attempt wasn't good enough to test Padam Chettri in Mohammedan SC goal.

The last chance of the first period fell to Mohammedan SC when Alexis Gomez made a surging run forward before finding Makan Chothe in space on the right. Chothe's cross into the box found Lalremsanga Fanai, who headed it wide from close range. However, the forward was later flagged offside.

The second period started with a brilliant run from Alexis Gomez but once again he failed to get the proper connection to test Gurmeet Singh from distance. Four minutes later, the Argentine midfielder made another piercing run down the middle but his final effort was way off target. It is turning out to be a frustrating night for Gomez, who has worked really hard but the goal kept evading him.

The Highlanders gradually gained momentum in the second half with Jithin and Parthib Gogoi getting a couple of half-chances. The Juan Pedro Benali-coached team were considerably the better team, especially when Alaeddine Ajaraie came on as a substitute, adding more panache to their attack.

The Moroccan forward came close to handing NorthEast United FC the lead when he combined with Dinesh Singh. Ajaraie found himself in great space in the penalty area but his right-footed effort left a lot to be desired. Just four minutes later, the hosts came close to scoring when Gomez's ball reached substitute Sagolsem Bikash Singh just outside the box. However, his effort whistled past the target. This was the closest that the hosts came to breaking the deadlock.

Jithin continued his tireless runs down the left flank but the final product was missing. In the 82nd minute, Mohammedan SC had a golden opportunity to score when Remsanga found Gomez in space and the Argentine's long-ranged curler was inches away from the target.

The game came to life when a beautifully weighted cross from substitute Thoi Singh reached Ajaraie in space and the Moroccan made no mistake to score from close range in the 94th minute.

Ever since coming on in the 57th minute, Ajaraie added a lot of panache to NorthEast United's attack. The Moroccan troubled the Mohammedan defenders with his movement and scored the solitary goal in the game in stoppage time.

Mohammedan SC will host FC Goa next at home on September 21 while NorthEast United FC will continue in Kolkata as they face reigning ISL Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant on September 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor