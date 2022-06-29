ISL: Bengaluru FC extend contracts of Leon Augustine, Namgyal Bhutia

Bengaluru FC, on Tuesday, announced that young winger Leon Augustine and wing-back Namgyal Bhutia had signed extensions on their existing contracts that will require them to further stay at the club.

While Leon signs on for an additional two seasons, Bhutia's new deal will see him play for Bengaluru till the end of the 2025-26 season.

Leon, who was selected to join the club through trials in 2016, and was part of Bengaluru FC's first Residential Academy squad, moved his way up the ranks and made his first-team debut in the 2018 AFC Cup.

"I'm really happy to sign on with Bengaluru FC because this is a club that gave me an opportunity and helped me develop as a footballer since I was 18 years old. The last season did not go according to plan for me, as I was struggling with injuries, but I am really looking forward to next season and to playing a bigger role for the team," said Leon in a statement.

On the other hand, Bhutia is a product of the AIFF Academy, joined Bengaluru FC in 2017 and spent his first season on loan with Indian Arrows in the I-League. On his return, the 22-year-old went on to represent the Blues in the I-League 2nd Division and was later selected as part of the club's first-team squad for the 2020 AFC Cup.

"Being a part of the BFC family is a matter of great joy for me, and I am happy with how much I've improved as a player during my time here. I am really glad to have signed a new deal with the club, and look forward to contributing more to the first team in the coming seasons," said Bhutia.

The announcement comes as part of a series of extensions at the club, with the Blues having handed new deals to Naorem Roshan Singh, Parag Shrivas, Lara Sharma, and Wungngayam Muirang in recent weeks.

On the other hand, Odisha FC announced the signing of Clifford Miranda as the assistant head coach ahead of the upcoming season.

The Joesp Gomabau deputy has three years of coaching experience, as he coached the FC Goa reserve team and main team between 2018-2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

