ISL: Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan to lock horns in battle of the undefeated

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 : Bengaluru FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, September 28.

The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC winning both their games against East Bengal and Hyderabad FC. Mohun Bagan Super Giant meanwhile, after sharing the spoils with Mumbai City FC in their opener, returned to winning ways in their last outing against NorthEast United, as per an ISL press release.

Bengaluru FC has lost only once in their nine home games under the tutelage of Gerard Zaragoza. The only loss came in the form of a 0-4 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant last season.

The Mariners on the other hand, have scored 43 goals from open play since the start of the previous season, which is the highest in the league and 25 more than Bengaluru FC (18) in that period.

Zaragoza's side have won both the games so far in ISL 2024-25. But they will now face last season's ISL Trophy winners, Mohun Bagan, who have conceded multiple goals in their last three ISL fixtures. The Spaniard has the firepower in his bench to impact the game in the final quarter, where the Blues have scored only six goals since the 2023-24 season.

He stated in the pre-match press conference, "It is 100 per cent important to have a bench that can change the game. As a coach, it is perfect. The game lasts 90 minutes, and we need players who can play 90 minutes as well as players who can come off the bench and make an impact."

Although the Mariners earned their first win in the matchweek gone by, Jose Molina is demanding more from his players in the games to come. He believes his team can do better and the win against NorthEast United FC will give them more confidence in the coming days.

He said ahead of the game, "The players need to put in a great effort. There are still things to do, of course, but they are really happy because we got the three points. I hope the win will give us more confidence in the next matches."

Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have met on nine occasions in the ISL. Bengaluru FC have won only once, while the Mariners emerged victorious six times. Two games ended in a draw.

*Key Players and Milestones

-Rahul Bheke recorded 102 touches against Hyderabad FC. Only Jay Gupta recorded 100-plus touches in a single ISL fixture prior to this, and that came against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in February 2024.

-Since the ISL 2023-24 season, Bengaluru FC star and Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has scored four goals from spot kicks. He is currently tied with Diego Mauricio. Moreover, 57 per cent of his seven goals since last season have come from penalties, the highest among all players in the ISL to have scored at least two goals.

-Mohun Bagan's Jason Cummings is just one goal shy of becoming the first player to score 10 ISL goals since the start of 2024. He currently has nine goals.

-Dimitri Petratos has four goals and an assist against Bengaluru FC. Only a goal will help him surpass Roy Krishna, who has contributed in a similar way in this fixture. Moreover, Petratos has a goal contribution in four of his five appearances against the Blues in the ISL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor