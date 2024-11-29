ISL: Chennaiyin FC eager to return to winning ways in Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 : Chennaiyin FC will be eager to return to winning ways when they face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2024-25 Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC have faced Mohun Bagan Super Giant eight times in the ISL and only won twice. The Marina Machans (Chennaiyin FC) won the corresponding fixture last season 3-2, with a 97th-minute winner from Irfan Yadwad.

In the ongoing season, five points separate the two sides currently, but Owen Coyle's men can close that gap with the right result.

"I think it's a brilliant game for us to get back to our best. I think we let ourselves down a little bit last time in terms of the result. We had big chances to get in front against Kerala; we had a great chance to equalise. But, we gave away really soft goals from our point of view. Certainly in that aspect, we need to be better against Mohun Bagan because they'll test us," Coyle said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from ISL press release.

"There were over 200 fans in Kerala the other night and I really felt for them, because we are better than what we showed overall. But, that's why we have to go to Mohun Bagan and show what we are made of, both in terms of mentality, but equally, if we have aspirations to reach the playoffs, these are the arenas you want to play in and you want to win. It's a great test and we are looking forward to it," he added.

Chennaiyin FC have been at the forefront of chance creation this season in the ISL, with playmaker Connor Shields-who was absent with illness against Kerala-leading the charts with 34 chances created in eight games. Commenting on the same was forward player Irfan Yadwad.

"We have been creating a lot of chances in the league. We are doing good individually, but as a team, we need to do more when it comes to taking our chances and scoring goals," Irfan said.

Lastly, Coyle confirmed that Shields was able to train with the team on Thursday and may be in contention for the game on Sunday.

Additionally, he will be able to call upon PC Laldinpuia against Mohun Bagan following his one-game suspension. The head coach also mentioned that fullback Ankit Mukherjee is inching towards a full recovery and could return to action in the coming weeks, the release stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor