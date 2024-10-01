ISL: Chennaiyin FC play out goalless draw against Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1 : Chennaiyin FC played out a hard-fought goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Following the result, the Marina Machans (Chennaiyin FC) maintained their unbeaten away start to the campaign.

Head coach Owen Coyle made one change from the previous match's starting eleven, bringing in Lukas Brambilla for his first start of the season in place of holding midfielder Elsinho.

Deployed in an advanced role, Brambilla showed his intent early, embarking on a dynamic run in the third minute before setting up Irfan Yadwad for Chennaiyin's first shot of the match. The attacker then forced a fingertip save from the Hyderabad goalkeeper with a long-ranged curler in the fifth minute.

Chennaiyin nearly found the opener on the cusp of the hour, when Brambilla met a teasing cross from Farukh with a powerful header. The goalkeeper saved the effort, and the ball then deflected onto the post. Hyderabad were subsequently reduced to ten men when Parag Shrivas received a second yellow card for a heavy challenge on Connor Shields. Seconds later, captain Edwards headed just over the bar from a corner routine.

With time running out, Coyle's second-half substitutes Gurkirat Singh and Wilmar Jordan came close to securing a late winner, but their attempts flew agonisingly wide of the target.

Chennaiyin will look to extend their unbeaten away start to the season when they return to action 16 days later against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on October 17.

