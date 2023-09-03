ISL: East Bengal FC sign goalkeeper Julfikar Gazi, Edmund Lalrindika to spend season on loan with Inter Kashi

New Delhi [India], September 3 : East Bengal FC, on Saturday, announced that they have roped in India U-17 national team goalkeeper Julfikar Gazi on a multi-year contract.

Welcoming Gazi to the East Bengal FC family, Sandeep Agrawal of Emami Group said as quoted by an Indian Super League (ISL) press release, "Gazi is one of the most promising goalkeepers in India at the moment. He has been a vital member of the India U-17 squad and his addition testifies to our zeal to promote young talent."

Commenting on Gazi’s inclusion, East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, "East Bengal FC is trying to build a strong talent pipeline for the future and we are glad to include another India U-17 gem in our team, after Guite and Gurnaj. Gazi is a very talented goalkeeper and the watchful supervision of our Goalkeeping Coach Javi Pinillos will ensure his rapid development."

For Gazi, the move to Emami East Bengal is a homecoming. Hailing from Basirhat, Gazi represented East Bengal U-13 in the 2018-19 edition of the Hero U-13 Youth League under Tarun Dey’s tutelage. In 2019, he joined the Bengal Football Academy before earning his maiden India U-17 call-up in February 2021.

Delighted to return to the Red & Gold camp, the youngster said, "I am excited to return to East Bengal after almost four years. I have been an ardent East Bengal fan since my childhood, and the opportunity of representing this great club again is a dream come true for me. Both Guite and Gurnaj are good friends of mine and I can’t wait to reunite with my India U-17 teammates. I will try to learn as much as possible from my coaches and senior players, and take my game to the next level."

Also, Bengaluru FC, on Saturday, announced that winger Edmund Lalrindika will spend the 2023-24 season on loan with I-League side Inter Kashi. This is set to be Lalrindika’s second loan stint since joining Bengaluru FC in 2018.

Lalrindika missed the ISL 2022-23 season for Bengaluru FC owing to an injury. He was part of Bengaluru FC’s Durand Cup 2023 campaign, where the Blues finished unbeaten in their group.

A graduate of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elite Academy, Lalrindika has represented the India U20 team. He joined Indian Arrows on loan in 2017 before being signed by Bengaluru FC’s reserve team.

He made his ISL debut during the 2018-19 season and made 11 appearances for the Blues in the league.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor