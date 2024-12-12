ISL: East Bengal target unprecedented third straight win

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 12 : East Bengal FC and Odisha FC are locking horns at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday.

The home side riding the momentum of their ongoing three-game unbeaten run in the competition, which comprises two victories on the bounce, according to a release from ISL.

Interestingly, the last loss that the Red & Gold Brigade faced in the ISL was against the Juggernauts, by 2-1 in October. The Juggernauts have secured two wins and as many draws in their previous five encounters. They are placed fifth in the points table with 16 points from 11 matches, from four wins and 4 draws.

East Bengal FC have been on the rise, securing seven points from nine matches and considering their recent forms, both sides will not want to let loose of this momentum. The season is at such a stage at this point that every positive result has an impact going forward in the campaign, placing further importance in this fixture.

East Bengal FC have an unprecedented chance to notch three consecutive victories in the ISL by securing the maximum points in this encounter. Their present sequence of three unbeaten clashes was preceded by eight winless matches, where they had faced defeats in seven of those games. Head coach Oscar Bruzon will want to sustain this form moving forward.

The Juggernauts have found the back of the net every 43 minutes in ISL 2024-25, which is the fastest by any team in this season. Their 23 strikes thus far are the most that they have managed after 11 games in any season. Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall lead the charts for them by netting seven and four times respectively. East Bengal FC's recently developed defensive strength will be put to test in this encounter.

In their nine matches so far, Odisha FC have emerged victorious seven times, whereas East Bengal FC have won only once. An average of 4.89 goals has been scored in this fixture, whereas the Juggernauts had won the reverse game this season by 2-1 in Bhubaneswar.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon acknowledged his team's admirable run of form but maintained that they still have a long way to go to realise their ambitions for the season.

"The players are positive. We are not conceding too many chances. We are a team that is on a good run of results. But, we are still far off from where we want to be in the league table," Bruzon was quoted in a release from ISL as saying.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera, too, appreciated East Bengal FC for making some key improvements in the last few matches.

"East Bengal FC are a very competitive team. They're working well, improving not just footballing wise but also in terms of their mental motivation. It will be a very difficult game," Lobera said.

