ISL: FC Goa take on Bengaluru FC in crucial final game of league stage

Last week's defeat to Chennaiyin FC may have dimmed FC Goa's playoff hopes, but all is not lost with the Club gearing up to take on Bengaluru FC in their final match of the league stage in Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Thursday.

After starting the season on a strong note, winning three of their first four matches, the Gaurs suffered a dip in form and consistency. While they overcame strong challenges from ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters at home, Carlos Pena's saw his first season in charge of the Gaurs marred by inconsistency.

With 27 points from 19 matches, the Men in Orange currently sit in seventh place on the standings. They have an opportunity to take their points tally to 30 when facing Bengaluru, who have already qualified to the playoffs.

The Blues began their league campaign in an underwhelming fashion, but will now finish within the top-six following a series of stellar performances in the second half of the season. Simon Grayson's boys are on a seven-game winning streak, which is already one of the best such runs in the history of the ISL.

Ahead of the all-important contest against Bengaluru FC, FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena spoke to the media in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"It's not an ideal situation because it's not in our hands, but we have to do what is in our hands. We need to maintain our fighting spirit, play bravely and focus on the right things to do on the pitch that will get us another win (against BFC). In a few games so far, the results really did not go our way - like the home match against Mumbai City or the away game against Odisha FC. But I felt we played well in those games as well," the tactician said.

The 39-year-old further added, "I've generally been happy with the performances so far. We will sit down together and analyse what went right and what went wrong only after the season, because the focus is now on how to get the three points on Thursday."

"We continue to believe in ourselves, and we hope to return home with a positive result," he concluded.

When FC Goa face Bengaluru FC on Thursday, their future - as far as this league season is concerned - will be revealed to them.

All eyes were on Odisha FC on Wednesday, when they faced Jamshedpur FC in their last league match. A defeat against the Men of Steel meant that Odisha remained on 30 points and will contest with the Gaurs for the sixth and final playoff spot. The latter can secure both, if they manage to overcome Bengaluru's challenge and get on level with the Juggernauts on points by virtue of their head-to-head record.

Doing so will mean FC Goa will retain their tag as one of the most consistent teams since the advent of the ISL, adding one more playoff appearance to their tally of six such appearances across eight seasons so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

