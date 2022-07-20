ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in fullback Manoj Mohammad

Further focusing on giving youngsters a platform at the highest level, ISL champions Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of young fullback Manoj Mohammad, the club announced on Wednesday.

A leftback by trait, Manoj is a complete fullback who is effective at both ends of the field. He has gathered loads of experience in the I-League, having started his career with the East Bengal academy as a kid.

"I am really happy to sign for this club at this stage of my career. I can't wait to get on the pitch and I promise to give my best in every training session and in every game," said Manoj in a statement.

He made 16 league appearances for the senior side before joining Mohammedan SC in 2020. He has since been a regular in the first team and made 29 appearances for the club playing a crucial role in the 2nd place finish in the 2021-22 I-League campaign.

He also registered a couple of assists in what was a consistently impressive campaign for the youngster. He was also part of the Mohammedan side that won the Calcutta Football League title after 40 years.

Manoj has now signed a three-year, long-term deal with Hyderabad FC till the end of the 2024-25 campaign and will be a part of the first team under Manolo Marquez for the upcoming campaign.

( With inputs from ANI )

