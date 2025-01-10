ISL: Mohammedan SC aim to break goalless run as Bengaluru FC pursue elusive clean sheet landmark

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 : Bengaluru FC will play Mohammedan SC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

According to a release from ISL, the Blues had secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season and now have a chance to do a double over a Kolkata club for the first time since the 2018-19 season, when they defeated ATK twice. For Mohammedan SC, this is an opportunity to end their five-game goalless run in the league, which is the joint-third longest such streak in ISL history.

Bengaluru FC are currently second in the league standings with 27 points from 14 matches. Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, are bottom in the table with just seven points from 14 games and are struggling to find the back of the net, having scored only five goals this season.

However, they have been on an encouraging run recently, recording points in back-to-back matches after goalless draws against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC. Holding their dynamic frontlines at bay was an appreciative effort by the Mohammedan SC unit, and they hoped that this defensive resolve could translate into greater efficiency moving forward.

The Blues have won and lost twice each in their previous five encounters. They are five points behind the top-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (32), who have played the same number of games as Bengaluru FC. The Mariners have emerged victorious in four of their previous five clashes, comprising two victories on the bounce. This shows that the margin of error is minimal for Bengaluru FC and hence they cannot afford to drop any points, particularly since they are playing at home.

This game is thus poised to be a face-off of contrasting fortunes, with Bengaluru FC looking to strengthen their position in the playoffs race and Mohammedan SC fighting to end their struggles.

Bengaluru FC have turned the Sree Kanteerava Stadium into a fortress, being unbeaten in their last seven home games (W5 D2). However, they have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine ISL matches, conceding 19 goals in the process. They will bank on a blend of defensive discipline and the comfort and familiarity that comes with playing in Bengaluru to take all three points from this fixture.

Bengaluru FC have scored 26 goals from inside the box this season, which is the joint highest among all teams, along with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC. This shows the proficiency of their attacking unit, who believe in taking the offence to close ranges, thus cutting down any scope of error and converting their opportunities, scoring the fifth-most goals (28) in the competition overall.

Mohammedan SC have conceded six goals from corners this season, the most by any team in the league. They will need to address this vulnerability against Bengaluru FC, who have prolific forwards waiting to capitalise upon lateral deliveries.

Mohammedan SC's Franca has attempted 32 shots this season without scoring a single goal, the most by any player in ISL history. The team will be hoping for an end to his drought to amplify their prospects in this fixture, and take shots at the Blues' backline.

Bengaluru FC assistant coach Renedy Singh encouraged his players to keep creating adequate goal-scoring opportunities up front.

"I want the players to dominate the game, create more chances, and the goals will come. We have done well in the last few matches and the players will repeat the same kind of confidence," Renedy Singh was quoted in a release from ISL as saying.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov admitted that Bengaluru FC are one of the best teams in the ISL.

"Bengaluru FC are one of the best teams in the ISL. They have played nice football, they have good players, including many Indian national team players. They have done a good job in the last few games," Andrey said.

Bengaluru FC and Mohammedan SC have faced each other once in the ISL, with the former winning the match.

