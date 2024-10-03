ISL: Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters share spoils in four-goal thriller

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 3 : Odisha FC played out a 2-2 draw with Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Diego Mauricio scored for Odisha FC while Alexandre Coeff conceded an own goal. Meanwhile, Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez combined well to get on the scoresheet for Kerala Blasters FC.

The match was lively right from the get-go as both sides produced back-to-back attempts. On one hand, Danish Farooq snatched the ball from Mourtada Fall and had free space in front only to see the latter sliding the ball out for a corner. Similarly, Hugo Boumous passed it onto Diego Mauricio in the six-yard box, and the Brazilian falsed his kick, but Sachin Suresh comfortably collected the ball.

In the 15th minute, Jimenez nutmegged both Thoiba Singh and Ahmed Jahouh to find Sadaoui in the six-yard area. However, once again Fall came to the rescue, to clear it off.

Mikael Stahre's side didn't need to wait much, as three minutes later, the duo combined again. Jimenez laid it off for Sadaoui inside the box, to witness the latter curl it past Amrinder Singh. Three minutes later, Sadaoui turned provider. He cut in and went towards the penalty box and passed it on to Jimenez. The Spaniard glanced a shot towards the first post to see Singh concede another.

In the 29th minute, Sergio Lobera's side got some respite. Ahmed Jahouh played a short corner and then crossed it into the six-yard area. Sachin fumbled to collect it and the ricochet from his teammate Alexandre Coeff crossed the goal line. Odisha FC didn't take much time to score again. Seven minutes later, Mauricio combined with Jerry Mawihmingthanga. He passed it onto Jerry, who crossed it towards his path and the Brazilian's shot was too much for Suresh to save. This was Jerry's 21st assist in the ISL.

The 42nd minute saw another defensive error from the Juggernauts. Fall played a wrong pass to Sadaoui, who was lurking outside the box. He received the ball and took a sidefooted attempt only to see Amrinder punch it away. In additional time of the first half, Odisha FC could have taken the lead. Jahouh dipped in a free-kick from near the centre circle to find Fall at the end of it. However, his header was saved luckily by an advancing Suresh.

Lobera introduced a fresh pair of legs early in the second half. In the 56th minute, it was newcomer Roy Krishna who chipped in a cross from the right. Suresh got a hand to it, guiding the same to Isak Vanlalruatfela's path. The winger however, couldn't keep the ball on target.

In the 88th minute, a short pass from Thoiba Singh to Amrinder could have been converted into an opportunity by the returning Adrian Luna, but the goalkeeper's clearance deflected off the Uruguayan to go out for a goal-kick.

Both teams accumulated more sharpness into their armour in search for the winner in the next few minutes. But the winning goal was not to come.

With a goal and an assist against Odisha FC, Noah Sadaoui has overtaken Dimitri Petratos with most goal contributions in the Indian Super League since the start of the 2022-23 season

Moreover, he also created six chances for his side.

Odisha FC will be back in action on October 22, when they take East Bengal at home. Kerala Blasters will travel to Kolkata to face Mohammedan Sporting Club on October 20.

Brief scores

Odisha FC 2 (Alexandre Coeff 29' OG, Diego Mauricio 36') - 2 Kerala Blasters (Noah Sadaoui 18', Jesus Jimenez 21').

