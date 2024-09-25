ISL: Punjab FC aim to continue winning streak despite Majcen's absence, to lock horns with Hyderabad FC

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Punjab FC take on Hyderabad FC in the opening fixture of Matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This intriguing matchup sees Punjab FC, having won both of their opening games, sitting in third place in the points table, while Hyderabad FC, who lost 3-0 to Bengaluru FC with late goals in Matchweek 2, look to recover. Both managers will be facing each other for the first time in their managerial careers.

Victories in their last three ISL games mean that Punjab FC have now secured their longest winning streak in the ISL. However, they will be concerned about not keeping a clean sheet in any of their previous six matches, highlighting areas for improvement in their gameplay.

Hyderabad FC have never failed to score in three consecutive ISL games. Although they did not find the back of the net in their last two matches, the team will be looking to step up and take advantage of Punjab FC's leaky defence, who have conceded 10 goals in their last six games, as per an ISL press release.

Star striker Luka Majcen's absence due to an injury has shifted the focus to Punjab FC's new signing, Mushaga Bakenga, to lead the attack. The Norwegian forward has been searching for goals in the last two games and will be eager to finally find the back of the net at home against Thangboi Singto's side. Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is backing Bakenga and the other new players to find their rhythm soon.

"Bakenga is a great player; he has played at the highest level. He needs time to adjust himself. We are here to support him. Not only Bakenga but all players who need time to adjust to the new conditions. I trust him and I believe in him, and I'm sure that in the future he will score goals," Dilmperis said as quoted by an ISL press release.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto acknowledges that his team needs to put in more work on the training ground and is hopeful of creating more goal-scoring opportunities and converting them in the upcoming match.

"We have not been really able to work on tactical aspects because we did not have much time. But overall, in terms of effort, in terms of the desire to do well, no complaints about this," Singto said.

Punjab FC are unbeaten against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League, having won one game and drawn the other, making them one of four teams in the league that the Shers are yet to lose to.

-Key Players & Milestones

Punjab FC's Nihal Sudheesh has pulled off a combined 12 long progressive carries (10+ metres) in these two games, three more than the nine such carries he managed in his previous 13 appearances in the ISL.

Hyderabad FC's Mohammed Rafi has averaged 6.8 clearances per game in the ISL this calendar year, the best such aggregate by any player (min. 4 games played).

Punjab FC's Tekcham Abhishek Singh has won 88 percent of his attempted tackles since the start of 2023-24, with this rate being the second best among Indian players with more than 20 tackles attempted in that span (Sandeep Singh - 91.3 per cent).

Abdul Rabeeh's 46 touches inside the opposition's box are the most by any Hyderabad FC player in this calendar year.

