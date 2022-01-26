ISL: SC East Bengal sign Spanish midfielder Francisco Jose Sota for remaining season

SC East Bengal have bolstered their squad with the signing of Spanish midfielder Francisco Jose Sota who joins the club on a short-term deal till the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The club took to their Twitter and wrote, "We are happy to announce the signing of versatile Spanish midfielder Francisco Jose Sota on a short term deal that will see him turn out for the red and gold brigade till the end of the season."

The 31-year-old Sota has plied his trade in the lower divisions of Spanish football and will get the first taste of Asian football when he turns out for the red and gold brigade in the ISL.

The league has been a happy hunting ground for Spanish players over the years and Sota will be keen to add to the list of successful Spanish players in the competition.

SC East Bengal are languishing in tenth place in the ISL and face a daunting task to qualify for the semi-finals. The red and gold brigade though got their first win of the season earlier this month when they beat FC Goa 2-1 in Marco Rivera's first game in charge of the club.

However, they received a reality check in their next match when they were humbled 4-0 by Hyderabad FC.

SC East Bengal fans would hope the arrival of the Spaniard would add more quality in attack and help the team post more wins than the team managed in the first half of the season.

